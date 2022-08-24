China's salami-slicing tactics going wrong?

As US lawmakers led by senator Ed Markey wrapped up the second US congressional delegation just weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese daily 'Global Times' accused the US media of 'historical nihilism ' by distorting Taiwan's history.

"Washington elites fantasize about crossing China's red line using "salami slicing" approach, but the existence of "Taiwan secessionist" regime is the salami that will be eventually cut by history." said the Chinese mouthpiece.

In military parlance, 'salami slicing', also known as 'cabbage strategy' refers to the divide and conquer process of threats and alliances used to overcome opposition and the means by which, the aggressor can influence and ultimately dominate a landscape.

In China's context, salami slicing refers to its strategy of acquiring new territories, at the expense of its neighbours. The Doklam standoff, the capture of Aksai-chin, and the annexation of Tibet are only a few out of many, yet glaring examples of China's aggressive foreign policy and expansionist policy.

In 1996, a United States Institute of Peace report on the territorial disputes in the South China Sea wrote, "[…] analysts point to Chinese "salami tactics," in which China is said to test the other claimants through aggressive actions, then back off when it meets significant resistance."

The term was coined by Stalinist dictator Mátyás Rákosi during the 1940s. He used the term to justify the actions of the Hungarian Communist Party to grab complete power in Hungary.

Tibet was an independent state after the fall of the Qing dynasty. In 1950, the People's Liberation Army entered Tibet and occupied the entire kingdom militarily. China seized Paracel Islands in 1974 from Vietnam and built Sansha City on the island to legitimise its illegal claim.

The acquisition of the Paracel Islands was followed by the capture of the Johnson Reef from Vietnam in 1988, the Mischief Reef in 1995, and the Scarborough Shoal in 2012; both from the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Recent skirmishes include the dispute over Senkaku islands, which China calls 'Diaoyu' and has been regularly sailing its coast guard into Japanese territorial waters.

The presence of more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels in the Whitsun reef caused the Philippines and Vietnam to file diplomatic protests against China, with the Philippines alleging that this 'is a prelude to a Chinese takeover of the maritime feature'.

The buck doesn't only stop here. Other than territorial claims, economic coercions like debt-trap diplomacy is also a feature of the modus operandi. Pakistan, Tajikistan, Malaysia, and several other African countries are overwhelmed with unsustainable loans and have been forced to cede strategic leverage to china.

The docking of Yuan Wang 5, a vessel capable of extensive surveillance at the Hambantota port of Sri Lanka proves China's financial and strategic muscle. The Yuan Wang 5, a ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship is a security concern for India as several ports in Tamil Nadu, Kerala will be on the ship's radar once it docks at Hambantota.

Sri Lanka tried, without success to ward off the ship but instead had to defer the dates of docking. Facing what is arguably its worst economic crisis, Sri Lanka can only be bailed out by IMF loans and a debt restructuring program, but Beijing so far has refused to reduce its loans.

The divide and conquer tactic is effective over a longer period of time as it presents the target with only two choices: either silently suffering China's salami slicing, or risking an expensive and dangerous war with China. The absence of strong responses from China's adversaries had also facilitated its takeover of territories, especially in the South China sea.

However, China's recent expeditions have triggered strong responses from its adversaries, notably in the case of Taiwan. Countries are increasingly seeking to form partnerships to counter China’s growing power.

For example, The Quad, the Australia-Japan-India-US alliance, seems to have been revitalised. The rise in Defence expenditure is also a growing response. Taiwan, Japan and Australia have increased defence budgets with Japan investing in the development of stealth fighters and long-range missiles. The US has also increased its presence in the Indo pacific.

China has said it will be blacklisting seven 'secessionist' Taiwan officials over their alleged support for the self-ruled island’s independence. As its adversaries adopt a resoluteness to counter the security policies, it is to be seen whether China's salami slicing will be effective anymore because of its bolder and at times clumsy moves which have resulted in thick slices unable to cut through.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

