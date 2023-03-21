New Delhi

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022 created an expectation among the international community that the formidable Red Army would rapidly seize control of the nation. However, Ukraine held firm and even successfully executed a counteroffensive in several key areas, including Kherson and Kharkiv. The crucial factor enabling Ukraine to resist the invasion was the consistent and abundant supply of weapons and ammunition from Western countries.

Despite initial expectations of a swift conclusion to the conflict, the war has continued longer than anticipated, with Russian and Ukrainian forces engaging in small-scale combat and exchanging artillery fire and ammunition. This prolonged warfare has significantly increased the demand for shells and ammunition, depleting the stockpiles of Western countries as well. The nature of the conflict has taken on a WW1-style, with high levels of ammunition consumption, posing significant geopolitical and military challenges for all parties involved.

Numerous ministers of NATO countries have expressed apprehension about the shortage of ammunition. Even the General Secretary of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, recently stated that the rate of ammunition consumption in Ukraine has outstripped the production capabilities of NATO countries. While efforts are underway to increase production, Stoltenberg acknowledged that time is of the essence in this conflict and ramping up production will take some time. The situation presents a significant challenge for NATO and its member countries as they seek to support Ukraine in its fight.

Capacity to produce ammunition

Capacity of the USA to produce 155mm shells: The United States is currently producing 14,000 155mm shells per month, with plans to increase production to 20,000 by the spring of this year and to 40,000 by 2025.

Indeed, even if the United States were to produce shells at the increased capacity of 20,000 per month, the total output would only be 240,000 shells per year. This figure falls far short of the 1 million shells that the US has pledged to provide as part of its security assistance to Ukraine.

The United States is taking proactive measures to address the shortage of ammunition in Ukraine by leveraging stockpiles located in Israel and South Korea. In a recent agreement between the US and Israel, it was decided that 300,000 155mm shells would be dispatched to Ukraine. Furthermore, the US has also initiated plans to purchase 100,000 rounds of 155-mm artillery ammunition from South Korea.

Capacity of the European countries:

France: It has been reported that Nexter Systems, the sole contractor for large caliber munitions in France, currently has a stockpile of 10,000 155mm shells.

UK: BAE Systems has been asked by the UK government to increase artillery shell production to replenish dwindling stocks.

This relatively low number of shells underscores the significant challenge faced by NATO countries in meeting the increasing demand for ammunition in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As the conflict continues and the need for ammunition intensifies, it is likely that NATO members will need to explore solutions to address this critical issue.

What is the amount of ammunition being used by Ukraine?

On average, Ukraine is consuming up to 200,000 artillery shells per month, as it fires between 4,000 to 7,000 shells every day.

According to the army's top acquisition official, there are plans underway to significantly increase production of the much-needed 155-millimetre shells for Kyiv. The official has indicated that production levels are expected to rise to 90,000 shells per month within a two-year timeframe, signalling a significant ramp-up in production capacity.