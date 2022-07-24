Roe vs Wade: A judgement gone wrong?

In what is being described as a judgement that has pushed America nearly 50 years back, the Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) has overturned the landmark Roe vs Wade judgement of 1973 that made abortions for women a constitutional right in the US last month. This development has ramifications across all states in the US as it will not be possible for women to access abortion clinics legally after 15 weeks. More than half of the states are set to bring in laws that will ban abortion with immediate effect, with nine states having already worked them out.

Women in the US staged several protests everywhere, from Atlanta to New York. The ruling has made many women rethink their freedom and equality in society, as they reel under the pressure to safeguard their dignity and have autonomy in their decisions.

Women have been tied back for centuries by the shackles of patriarchy and misogyny. It’s interesting to note that the US boasts about development and considers itself the custodian of human rights. Still, the SCOTUS deems it fit to scrap a landmark judgment granting women autonomy over their bodies and lives.

US becomes an outlier

The scrapping of the judgement not only makes the US an outlier among developed nations but will also propel developing nations to use this ruling as a precedent to cage women where life is already difficult for them.

Several nations have condemned the move, with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern terming the decision as a loss for women. The move has re-ignited several debates and discussions that question the legitimacy of the SCOTUS. Women in the US will now have to travel to states where abortion is still legal after the specified period. This will only bring more obstacles for women along with the limited time window for abortions.

It had long been a priority for Christian conservatives and the Republicans to overturn the landmark verdict. US President Joe Biden expressed his sadness over the decision and said it was a sad day for the court, women and the country. It will be interesting to see if Biden can bring in a law in Congress that will restore women’s abortion rights, given the bipartisan nature of the House.

US needs to look inward

Even though developing countries such as India have progressive abortion laws, it is challenging for women to access safe abortions and health care, especially in rural India. The lack of awareness and education about the rules amongst women makes it a dicey situation for them. However, Indian laws guarantee abortion to women in case of threat to the woman’s life, risk of the fetus bearing abnormalities, or in case of rape.

The truth is that women have been let down everywhere in the world. Be it the freedom to choose their career path or their bodily autonomy. A country like the US should redefine and refine its boundaries on the issue, as it will give many in positions of power the right to snatch away women’s freedom and status as equal citizens worldwide.

