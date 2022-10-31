Rise of political consultancy firms revolutionising or undermining democracy?

Democracy is our dharma, and elections are its festival. Indeed, who here has not witnessed the beauty of the “Indian election season”. Politicians burst like crackers on prime-time television debates Streets and Newspapers are filled with colourful campaigns and party symbols. While the typical election campaign is commanded by the experienced and shrewd 'Netas' (politicians) with their inexperienced yet enthusiastic and young 'Karyakartas' (workers). The introduction of political consultancy firms might just shift the epicentre of Indian politics to corporate offices and IIT/IIM graduates. This is the corporatisation and professionalisation of democracy and elections.

Political Consultancy firms are organisations that assist political parties to win elections. These political consultancy firms offer various kinds of services which can include creating manifestos, promotional materials, campaign strategies, election funding policy ideas and media relations.

This phenomenon came to limelight in the aftermath of the 2014 elections. A key figure being Prashant Kishore, the founder of IPAC. Since then, such firms have played a huge role in elections in West Bengal, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and others.

These political consultancy firms and election strategists claim to be politically uninterested, and ideologically ambiguous. Their only incentive is earning money in return for their service. You ask them, Modi or Gandhi? And they will reply, the one who pays me more. That is the corporate ethos seeping into our democratic culture.

So let us understand how democracy is being sabotaged by looking at three factors: money, traditional party structures and the rising influence of such firms.

The role of money has always been a controversial issue in Indian politics. The rise of political consulting firms will only make the situation worse. These professionals charge several lakhs for their services. Individual candidates can be charged up to an average of $30,000-$36,000 (Rs 25-30 lakhs). Whereas contracts with huge firms can go up to $18 million (Rs 150 crores).

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) estimated that this industry racked up to $96 million (Rs 800 crores) during the 2014 elections. The exaggeration of money's role in elections due to such firms can not be overstated.

This means that the rich and elite, especially the spawns of corporate overlords and political dynasties, can pay such political consulting firms money to make up for their lack of experience and grasp of ground realities. Whereas those from humble backgrounds without access to such services will not stand a chance. Without a heavy profit margin, there will be no incentive to back a candidate.

Moreover, corporatisation and professionalisation are destroying the traditional structure of political parties. This usually consists of the upper order and the lower grassroot workers.

Local units are usually responsible for campaigning, rallies and execution of plans. The local cadres have constantly provided India with her most diverse and charismatic leaders such as Lal Bahadur Shastri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

They are a symbol of her representative democracy. However, today, the corporate machinery is replacing them and hence most local units view such firms as hostile.

A third problematic factor is the emergence of a strong lobby of political strategists who carry immense and unchecked influence. They influence government policies and have insight into what is going on in high-level meetings. They have essentially monopolised the connection between parties and people.

They have the power to make or break elections and yet they lack any accountability or transparency. Party leaders and CM candidates have merely been reduced to the ‘face’ of the party, while allegations have emerged that the true authority rests with the election strategists.

Contrary to their claims of being uninterested in power, reports have emerged that various political consultancy firms are supposedly the ones deciding who is allowed to contest in elections. The supposedly uninterested assistants have become key figures in political parties' internal conflicts.

Though the prospect of using technology, data and recruiting firms to understand and change the political climate of India might sound exciting, the reliance on such firms will not have a healthy impact on Indian democracy.

Such firms are like steroids; they may give a strong boost in the short run but will prove to be detrimental in the long term. The need of the hour is regulation and oversight.

Though the law limits the amount of money that can be used by candidates during elections, the effectiveness and enforcement of such laws remain to be seen.The Election Commission needs to take cognisance of this pernicious trend and come up with possible solutions for the same.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: