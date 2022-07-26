'Gone Girl' to 'Scam 1992: Popular movies and series based on books

It isn't uncommon to absolutely love a series or a movie, binge-watch or repeat it and then find out it was based on a book. Just that I do it the other way round. I first look up any interesting series or movie to find its source. If it is a book, I prefer reading it.

Many of the popular series and movies in recent times have been based on books. Here's a look at some of them:

1. Game of Thrones: The HBO fantasy that doesn't need any introduction, is based from 'A Song of Ice and Fire' book series by George R R Martin. The book series, though, has only five books so far and is incomplete. The TV series has eight seasons and ended a few years ago. 'House of the Dragon' (releasing August 2022) is a spin-off of this series. It is a prequel to the world of 'Game of Thrones.' This is again based on a series of two books by George R R Martin of which the first, 'Fire and Blood', released in 2018.

2. The Queen's Gambit: This Netflix series released in 2020 is based on a book of the same name by Walter Tevis. The book came out way back in 1983. I read only the book, though. It is the coming-of-age story of Beth Harmon, an international chess champion and child prodigy in the then male-domainted foray.

3. Gone Girl: This film was released in 2014 and was an adaptation of a novel of the same name. The novel.was written by Gillian Flynn. Often called one of the best suspense thrillers of all time, it runs around the disappearance of Amy Dune and the role of her husband Nick Dune in the same. Gillian Flynn is also the author of 'Sharp Objects,' adapted into a HBO series with the same name. 'Dark Places,' another mystery novel of hers, was made into a movie in 2015.

4. Scam 1992: This popular Indian series, released in 2020, draws inspiration from the book written by the same journalist who unearthed the scam, Sucheta Dalal. Sucheta and her husband Debashish Basu authored the book 'The Scam: Who won, Who lost and Who got away'. Now streaming on Sonyliv, the series is based on a stock-market crime by Harshad Mehta that led to much-needed reforms in Indian stock market.

5. The Art of Racing in the Rain: This novel by Garth Stein, published in 2008, is narrated by a golden retriever. Enzo is the pet of a race car driver who has a rough personal life. Enzo stands by his owner and his little daughter, helping them tide over everything. A perfect manifestation of a dog's emotions and their role in our lives, the novel was made into a movie in 2019 and is now streaming on Disneyplus hotstar.

6. Marley and Me: 'Marley & Me: Life and Love with the World's Worst Dog' is a book by John Grogan, published in 2005. It was later adapted into the movie 'Marley and Me,' released in 2008. The movie is now on Amazon Prime. The book is the biography of Marley, the naughtiest and most energetic dog in a family of four.

7. The Namesake: 'The Namesake' by Jhumpa Lahiri was published in 2003. The novel deals with a Bengali family in America, moving through different life styles, cultures, languages, food and also the feeling of being away from home. It was adapted into a film in 2007, starring Irrfan and Tabu as the lead characters. The movie is now on Disneyplus Hotstar.

8. The Zoya Factor: Anuja Chauhan authored 'The Zoya Factor', which was published in 2008. In 2019, it was made into a movie with the same name starring Dulquer Salman and Sonam Kapoor. The movie revolves around Zoya, a girl who believes that she is the lucky charm of Indian cricket team. Anuja's works are known for her comedy and Indian-ness. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.