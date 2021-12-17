Yearender 2021: Kanye West-Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, a look at celebrity tearful splits

Another year, another set of celebrity breakups. This year, we saw some powerful celebrity couples getting de-coupled, leaving all of us in a big shock!
Here’s a look at all the celebrity couples that have called it quits in 2021.
After a tremulous 2020, that included Kanye West's bid for presidential position and his breaking down during a public event revealing some controversial things like wanting to get their first child 'aborted' to 'divorce'. Ultimately, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce on Feb. 19, 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage and almost a decade together.
A sad one! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to part ways after over two years of dating.
On Wednesday, both the singers took to their respective Instagram Stories to share the sad news of their break-up.
"We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they both wrote.
Tollywood’s most adorable power couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation, earlier this year.
The former couple announced the news through their respective social media handles, saying, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017.
After three years together, business mogul Elon Musk and the singer Grimes ended their relationship. In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, the Tesla founder reportedly said that he and his partner are now 'semi-separated'.
However, the duo is in the good terms with one another, Musk reportedly said. Grimes, a Canadian singer, lives in the SpaceX founder's California home and they continue to co-parent their one-year-old son together.
'Big Bang Theory' actor Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook broke up after three years of marriage.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," they said in their joint statement.
Cuoco and Cook got married on June 30, 2018.
The most shocking one! Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone in shock after they announced their decision to split after remaining married for 27 long years.
One of the world's wealthiest couples -- with a joint fortune estimated at $130 billion -- said in a statement, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."
Melinda Gates, 56, met Bill at Microsoft in 1987, shortly after she joined the tech firm, and the pair married in 1994.
Before her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez surprised the entire world as they called it quiet in April 2021 after two years of engagement and a total of four years together.
Calling off their two-year engagement, the 51-year-old singer and 45-year-old baseball player issued an official statement, reading: ''We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects''
Jennifer and Alex had announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating and the couple were scheduled to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but after the Coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, they had to put their wedding plans on hold.
One of the most popular couples in showbiz, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have called it quits, again this year.
The couple started dating way back in 2015 and broke up briefly in 2018 only to patch up in 2019 and later become parents. The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter, Khai.
The duo, who allegedly always had a tumultuous relationship, with them breaking up every once in a while, came to an explosive end in September after allegations from Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that the 'Pillowtalk' singer had “struck” her during an argument.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have decided to go their separate ways after 15 years of marriage. In July, this year, the ex-couple announced their divorce with a joint statement.
"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the couple announced in an official statement.
Aamir met Kiran on the sets of 'Lagaan' in 2001 when she was one of the assistant directors to Ashutosh Gowariker. The couple got married in 2005 and welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.
