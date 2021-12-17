Yearender 2021: Kanye West-Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, a look at celebrity tearful splits

Camila Cabelo and Shawn Mendes

A sad one! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to part ways after over two years of dating.

On Wednesday, both the singers took to their respective Instagram Stories to share the sad news of their break-up.

"We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they both wrote.

(Photograph:Twitter)