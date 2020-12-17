Yearender 2020: OTT Breakout Stars of 2020

Pratik Gandhi gave a breakthrough performance as Harshad Mehta in 'Scam 1992'. The actor left everyone awestruck with his phenomenal portrayal as a notorious stockbroker. Before 'Scam 1992', the actor worked wonders in numerous films and shows including the International Emmy Award-winning 'Delhi Crime'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jaideep Ahlawat
This year, Jaideep Ahlawat became the talk of the year with his portrayal of Hathiram Chaudhary in Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok'. The actor is not new to camera but he really shined in his role as police officer. Jaideep was last appreciated for his role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Commando', 'Vishwaroopam', 'Raazi' and many more.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Divyendu Sharma
This was not the first time when Divyendu Sharma won hearts with his stellar performance. This year Divyendu garnered all the praise with the portrayal of hot-headed gangster Munna Bhaiyya in 'Mirzapur 2'. Divyendu as the crown prince of Mirzapur allured the audiences with his dark side performance an effortlessly showed all the human emotions in his character.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emma Corrin
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ is back with another season as it takes the story of the British monarchy forward. This time the newbie Emma Corrin is winning audience heart with her portrayal of the late Princess Diana. She has not only transformed her self into exact replica of Diana with the iconic short hair and charming smile and apparently she gained attention with her princess charm onscreen.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anya Taylor-Joy
'Queen Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy can easily be called the real queen of 2020. Anya has been acting since 2014, but 2020 is her year. Her acting has been appreciated as Beth Harmon, chess prodigy who everyone loves.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anya Chalotra
Anya Chalotra's standout performance as Yennefer in 'The Witcher' was quite a hit in 2020. Chalotra looks fabulous as an enchanted sorceress. She's even been honoured with the IMDb Breakout Star Meter Award.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lily Collins
'Emily in Paris' has created a huge buzz around the world. The show's leading lady Lily Collins has proved herself as the most in-demand young actresses and of course the most American one also. Lily's portrayal as a peppy Chicagoan, Emily Cooper has impressed millions of millennials and let them dream for the most romantic city of the world.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sumukhi Suresh
Comedian and actor Sumukhi Suresh’s has been praised widely for her performance in 'Pushpavalli'. Sumukhi won hearts in the dark comic show.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Victoria Pedretti
Victoria Pedretti played a dangerous lover in psychological thriller 'You' S2 after Joe Goldberg. Pedretti's portrayal as sweetheart Love Quinn, who is the new apple of Joe's eye has received a lot of love for her acting. She has also been praised for her massively successful show, 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Aidan Gallagher
'The Umbrella Academy' team member Aidan Gallagher is possibly the youngest breakout star of 2020. The actor was praised widely for his portrayal as number 5 in the show. He’s also known for his work on 'Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Notable Mentions
There have also been those that have stood out in films/ web shows. Tanya Manektala's performance as Lata Mehra in' A Suitable boy' was lauded by critics. Swastika Mukherjee's performance as a superlative dog lover helped her form a strong connection with the audience, meanwhile, Rasika Dugal impressed fans with her powerful performance as Beena in 'Mirzapur'. Amit Sial also had a fabulous year with 'Jaamtara', 'Mirzapur' and other shows.