World leaders arrive at UNGA 2021 for first virtual meet since Covid pandemic
Some of the world leaders are reaching the United States to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for a face-to-face assembly. Here are some of the leaders who have addressed the UNGA 2021 till now
The US President Joe Biden addressed the UN General Assembly where he talked about using US military as a 'last resort', multilateralism, climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
António Guterres
António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, urged world leaders to come together and work on climate policy, gender equality and closing the gap between rich and poor. "This is our time. A moment for transformation. An era to re-ignite multilateralism. An age of possibilities," the Secretary-General said.
Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil's President, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, addressed the assembly and boasted about being a President who "believes in God, respects its constitution, values family and is loyal to its people". He also defended Brazil’s environmental record by claiming that deforestation has reduced by 32 per cent in August in comparison with August of the previous year.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an ally of Pakistan, brought up the Kashmir issue in his address at the UN General Assembly. "We maintain our stance in favour of solving the ongoing problem in Kashmir for 74 years, through dialogue between the parties and within the framework of relevant United Nations resolutions," he said.
His statement was called out by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Nikos Christodoulides. Jaishankar emphasised the need to adhere to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions with respect to the east Mediterranean island.