Winners and losers of Indian origin in US Elections this year

The list of Indian origin politians in the US cannot start without Kamala Harris. She is the running mate of Democratic Party's Joe Biden. If Biden wins, Kamala Harris will be first woman to assume the office of Vice-President of USA.
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Raja Krishnamoorthi is an Indian origin Congressman of Democratic Party. He has been re-elected for third consecutive term in US House of Representatives. He was born in New Delhi
Nitya Raman
Nitya Raman has secured victory in Los Angeles city council in 4th district being David Ryu. Nitya was born in Kerala.
Ritesh Tandon
Tandon contested elections for US House of Representatives on Republican Party ticket. He has been an entrpreneur and businessman. Tandon lost the election to Ro Khanna.
Pramila Jayapal
Pramila Jayapal of Democratic Party secured victory against Republican Party's Craig Keller in 7th Congressional district of Washington
Ro Khanna
Ro Khanna defeated Ritesh Tandon to win third consecutive victory from 17th Congressional district of California