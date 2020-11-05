Winners and losers of Indian origin in US Elections this year

Candidates of Indian origin have made their presence felt in various elections in the US this year. Here is a look at some of them.

Kamala Harris

The list of Indian origin politians in the US cannot start without Kamala Harris. She is the running mate of Democratic Party's Joe Biden. If Biden wins, Kamala Harris will be first woman to assume the office of Vice-President of USA.

(Photograph:AFP)