Wildlife Photography Awards: Tigress hugging the tree wins the title

Paired up puffins

The beautiful picture was clicked by Evie Easterbook and was featured in Highly Commended 2020, 11-14 years old. The picture shows a pair of Atlantic puffins in vibrant breeding plumage pause near their nest burrow on the Farne Islands.

Evie longed to see a puffin, and visited the Staple Island a month before they were due to head back out to sea. She stayed by the puffins’ burrows, watching the adults returning with mouthfuls of sand eels.

Picture courtesy: National History Museum

(Photograph:Others)