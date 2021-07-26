Why Putin believes Russia can launch 'unpreventable strike' if needed

The Russian leader's boast comes days after military officials announced tests of advanced new weapons
The Russian navy can detect any enemy and launch an "unpreventable strike" if needed, President Vladimir Putin said just weeks after a UK warship angered Moscow by passing the Crimea peninsula.
"We are capable of detecting any underwater, above-water, airborne enemy and, if required, carry out an unpreventable strike against it," Putin said speaking at a navy day parade in St Petersburg.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Putin's words follow an incident in the Black Sea in June when Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to chase it out of Crimea waters.
Britain rejected Russia's account of the incident, saying it believed any shots fired were a pre-announced Russian "gunnery exercise", and that no bombs had been dropped.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but Britain and most of the world recognise the Black Sea peninsula as part of Ukraine, not Russia.
Moscow had called for the Sea Breeze exercise to be cancelled before it began, and the Russian defence ministry has said it will react to safeguard national security if necessary.
Russia's Black Sea fleet said in a statement on Thursday carried by the Interfax news agency that the crews of two large landing ships had fired at sea and air targets in the Black Sea.
The drill came two days after Russia tested its air defence systems in Crimea.
(Photograph:AFP)
The Russian leader's boast comes days after military officials announced tests of advanced new weapons, some of which come from an arsenal Putin has described as "invincible."
"The Russian navy today has everything it needs to guarantee the protection of our country and our national interests," he said.
"We can detect underwater, surface or aerial enemies and target them if a lethal strike is necessary," Putin said according to a broadcast on state television.
The Russian leader was speaking on the sidelines of an annual parade of military vessels, flanked by naval officers in white, and also Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu.
Putin said Russia had secured its place among the world's leading naval powers, including by developing "the latest hypersonic precision weapons still unrivalled in the world".
The United States, China, France and other major powers have announced plans to develop their own hypersonic weapons and are expected to soon catch up.
With the second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons in the world and a huge cache of ballistic missiles, Russia already has more than enough military capacity to deter its enemies.