LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Who would win? Comparing the military power of the US and Iran in case of a war

Who would win? Comparing the military power of the US and Iran in case of a war

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 18:56 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 18:56 IST

The US and Iran have very different military strengths. The US leads with advanced aircraft, global naval power, and nuclear weapons. Iran focuses on regional defence with missiles, drones, and a large army. here are the Comparisons.

US, Iran, and the Israel-Iran Conflict
1 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

US, Iran, and the Israel-Iran Conflict

Tensions between Israel and Iran have increased, with the US playing a major role as an ally of Israel. Let's look the the military power of the US and Iran, comparison.

Army Size and Personnel
2 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters | Pixel)

Army Size and Personnel

The US has about 1.3 million active military personnel and over 811,000 in reserve. Iran’s military has around 610,000 active personnel and 350,000 in reserve. The US has a larger and more technologically advanced force.

Air Power – US Aircraft and Iran Drones
3 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Air Power – US Aircraft and Iran Drones

The US Air Force operates more than 14,000 military aircraft, including advanced fighters like the F-35 and F-22. Iran has about 550 military aircraft, mostly older models, and relies more on drones for surveillance and attack.

Naval Strength – Ships and Submarines
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Naval Strength – Ships and Submarines

The US Navy is the largest in the world, with 11 aircraft carriers, 92 destroyers and cruisers, and 68 submarines. Iran’s navy has 3 frigates, 34 submarines (mostly small), and several fast attack boats for coastal defence.

Missile Arsenal
5 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Missile Arsenal

The US has a wide range of ballistic and cruise missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Iran has a large missile programme, with medium-range ballistic missiles like the Sejjil and Shahab series, able to reach targets across West Asia.

Nuclear Weapons
6 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Nuclear Weapons

The US holds about 5,200 nuclear warheads and has a global delivery system. Iran does not have nuclear weapons, though its nuclear programme is closely monitored by the US.

Technology, Training, and Allies
7 / 7
(Photograph:X | Freepik)

Technology, Training, and Allies

The US military is known for its advanced technology, global bases, and strong alliances with NATO and other partners. Iran’s military focuses on regional defence and asymmetric tactics, using missiles and drones to offset its smaller size.

Trending Photo

International Yoga Day 2025: 5 simple yoga poses for beginners
7

International Yoga Day 2025: 5 simple yoga poses for beginners

International Day of Yoga 2025: 5 Simple Desk Yoga Poses to Relieve Office Stress
5

International Day of Yoga 2025: 5 Simple Desk Yoga Poses to Relieve Office Stress

International Yoga Day 2025: What is Yoga Sangam and how to join events across India
7

International Yoga Day 2025: What is Yoga Sangam and how to join events across India

Hidden hill stations in India to visit during monsoon, perfect for nature lovers
7

Hidden hill stations in India to visit during monsoon, perfect for nature lovers

Lagaan, Delhi Belly, Dhobi Ghaat: 8 films produced by Aamir Khan that you need to watch
9

Lagaan, Delhi Belly, Dhobi Ghaat: 8 films produced by Aamir Khan that you need to watch