/Who would win? Comparing the military power of the US and Iran in case of a war

The US and Iran have very different military strengths. The US leads with advanced aircraft, global naval power, and nuclear weapons. Iran focuses on regional defence with missiles, drones, and a large army. here are the Comparisons.
Tensions between Israel and Iran have increased, with the US playing a major role as an ally of Israel. Let's look the the military power of the US and Iran, comparison.
The US has about 1.3 million active military personnel and over 811,000 in reserve. Iran’s military has around 610,000 active personnel and 350,000 in reserve. The US has a larger and more technologically advanced force.
The US Air Force operates more than 14,000 military aircraft, including advanced fighters like the F-35 and F-22. Iran has about 550 military aircraft, mostly older models, and relies more on drones for surveillance and attack.
The US Navy is the largest in the world, with 11 aircraft carriers, 92 destroyers and cruisers, and 68 submarines. Iran’s navy has 3 frigates, 34 submarines (mostly small), and several fast attack boats for coastal defence.
The US has a wide range of ballistic and cruise missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Iran has a large missile programme, with medium-range ballistic missiles like the Sejjil and Shahab series, able to reach targets across West Asia.
The US holds about 5,200 nuclear warheads and has a global delivery system. Iran does not have nuclear weapons, though its nuclear programme is closely monitored by the US.
The US military is known for its advanced technology, global bases, and strong alliances with NATO and other partners. Iran’s military focuses on regional defence and asymmetric tactics, using missiles and drones to offset its smaller size.