Who was Jamal Edwards? A legend who launched stars like Ed Sheeran, Dave

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. Edwards, the founder of a platform SB.TV, a platform that helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s biggest artists, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dave and many others. Apart from music, he has also dipped his shoes in the world of fashion, has published a book, and was a philanthropist, who will be missed by all his fans. 

From a boy from West London to a Youtube star, becoming a media mogul and getting honoured by Queen Elizabeth at age of 24, he achieved it all in a matter of years.

Take a look at his meteoric rise.

 

Christmas gift!

A pioneering figure in British rap and music industy, Jamal Edward is raised in Acton, west London. He got into the music at the age of 15 when his parents gave him a video camera for Christmas, which he used to record friends rapping. Edwards told the BBC in 2014 that he started the YouTube channel after friends expressed frustration that they didn’t know how to get their music on MTV. “I was like, ‘I’ve got a camera for Christmas, I’m going to start filming people and uploading it,’” he said.

SmokeyBarz TV

In 2006, Jamal launched SBTV (SmokeyBarz TV) as an online platform for all the emerging talents. The channel which he founded from his bedroom at just 15, caught the attention from young British rap fans and gave early exposure and helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Jessie J, Ed Sheeran and Skepta.

A big exposure

His hobby of recording and uploading videos on Youtube quickly turned into a viable business as the number of views in his videos begun to soar and enabled him earn revenues from the videos. “For me, SBTV was about creating as much exposure for the genre as possible, and that in turn helps be a part of the story – in terms of SBTV being a part of the UK music story, with grime, rap and hip-hop,” he told culture blog WhyNow in 2020.

Highest honor

In 2014, Edwards went to Buckingham Palace, the home of Britain’s royal family, to receive one of the country’s highest honors from Elizabeth II, for services to music through his business, SBTV.

 

“Most kids who come from where I come from would never believe they could go to Buckingham Palace in a million years,” Edwards told The Guardian newspaper in 2017. “Maybe seeing me do that will give them more self belief.”

A star

Edwards gave a platform to many artists before they became well-known world wide fame. He has filed stars like  Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Emeli Sandé, Rita Ora, Krept & Konan, Yungen, Mic Righteous, Nines, Tori Kelly, Bugzy Malone, Mist, English Frank, Aaron Unknown and Cadet.

