/Who rules global weapons production? Top 7 nations ranked — Is India among them?

Revenues from arms and military services by the top 100 producers grew 5.9 per cent in 2024, hitting a record $679 billion, per new SIPRI data released in 2025. Here are the top 7 countries leading global arms manufacturing.
Based on the data released by Statista from 2019 to 2023 with 3.7 per cent of global arms exports, the United Kingdom continues to be a significant manufacturer and supplier of high-tech defence systems, including aircraft, missiles and maritime platforms, securing the seventh spot globally. Major companies like BAE Systems fuel their export strength. The arms export of the UK is largely centred in the Middle East, reflecting long-standing defence partnerships and strategic cooperation with allied nations.
Italy contributes 4.3 per cent to global arms exports, supported by companies such as Leonardo and Fincantieri. Its manufacturing and exports include helicopters, naval vessels and electronic warfare systems supplied mainly to Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The defence industry of Italy maintains a balanced portfolio of advanced technologies, allowing it to remain competitive in the global arms market.
Germany holds a 5.6 per cent share of global arms exports, specialising in tanks, submarines and precision-engineered weapons systems. Key manufacturers like Rheinmetall and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems drive its success. Its exports primarily target NATO partners and allies in Europe and Asia. The arm industry of Germany is known for engineering excellence and rigorous regulatory oversight.
China accounts for 5.8 per cent of global arms exports, supplying drones, armoured vehicles and missile systems to countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Its rapidly expanding defence sector reflects its ambition to compete with Western suppliers. China’s exports often appeal to nations seeking cost-effective alternatives to American or European technologies.
Russia, with 10.5 per cent of global arms exports, remains a major global supplier despite geopolitical challenges. It exports fighter jets, air-defence systems and tanks primarily to India, China, and several Middle Eastern and African nations. Russian systems remain popular for their relatively lower cost and battlefield-tested reputation, though sanctions have affected recent export volumes.
France commands 10.9 per cent of global arms exports, driven by companies like Dassault, Naval Group and Thales. Its major exports include Rafale fighter jets, submarines and missiles sold to India, Qatar, Egypt and other key partners. France’s rise reflects aggressive diplomacy, strong technological capabilities and a diversified defence export strategy.
The United States dominates the global arms market with 41.7 per cent of exports, supplying advanced aircraft, missile systems, naval platforms and cutting-edge defence technologies. Its clients span Europe, Asia and the Middle East. American defence giants such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Raytheon underpin this dominance. Strong alliances and technological superiority cement the US as the world’s leading arms exporter, according to data released by Statista from 2019 to 2023.