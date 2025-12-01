/Who rules global weapons production? Top 7 nations ranked — Is India among them?

Based on the data released by Statista from 2019 to 2023 with 3.7 per cent of global arms exports, the United Kingdom continues to be a significant manufacturer and supplier of high-tech defence systems, including aircraft, missiles and maritime platforms, securing the seventh spot globally. Major companies like BAE Systems fuel their export strength. The arms export of the UK is largely centred in the Middle East, reflecting long-standing defence partnerships and strategic cooperation with allied nations.