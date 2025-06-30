/Which ITR form should you file? Guide to types of income tax return forms for FY 2024–25

With the income tax return (ITR) filing season for Financial Year 2024–25 (Assessment Year 2025–26) underway, choosing the correct ITR form has become a critical first step for every taxpayer. Filing your return using the wrong form can render it invalid or defective and may lead to delays, notices, or even penalties. Tax experts advise individuals, freelancers, businesses, and professionals to carefully review the latest income tax forms before proceeding with their filing.