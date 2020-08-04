What you should know before Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is scheduled for August 5, when PM Modi will lay five silver bricks at the temple construction site. The Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) shall mark the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Following is the chronology of events in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in which the Supreme Court of India on November 9 ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya should be given to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for construction of a temple, and the Muslim side should be compensated with five acres of land at a prominent place in Ayodhya for a mosque.