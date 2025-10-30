/What China, India, and Russia know about 3I/ATLAS, but aren’t saying

As 3I/ATLAS continues to puzzle astronomers worldwide, three major space powers, China, India, and Russia, have quietly gathered data through their observatories and deep-space tracking networks. But unlike NASA or ESA, none have made their findings public.
Multiple space surveillance systems, including China’s Purple Mountain Observatory, India’s Mount Abu Infrared Observatory, and Russia’s INEOS Optical Complex, reportedly logged 3I/ATLAS during its inbound trajectory. Each nation’s instruments detected brief spectral anomalies, yet none released open-access data to the scientific community.
According to sources in Chinese academic publications, the CNSA’s deep-space network briefly tracked 3I/ATLAS using the same radar infrastructure employed for lunar missions. While initial reports confirmed non-gravitational acceleration, subsequent updates were withheld from international archives, possibly due to internal verification delays.
India’s ISRO confirmed internally that its ground-based telescopes had detected 3I/ATLAS in early observations shared with NASA’s Minor Planet Center. However, after October 15, no further entries or follow-up statements appeared on official platforms. Analysts attribute this to data validation protocols rather than deliberate secrecy.
Russia’s Academy of Sciences and Roscosmos have long maintained a limited public release policy regarding near-Earth observations. While Russian telescopes in the Caucasus region tracked the object, only aggregate data, without trajectory refinement, were shared. Some European scientists suggested that “classified defence instruments” may have contributed to these detections.
Each country’s observatories operate within national frameworks rather than a unified global coordination network. The result: fragmented data streams, inconsistent timestamps, and incompatible measurement formats, making global modelling of 3I/ATLAS’s path significantly harder.
Both Avi Loeb and Michio Kaku have expressed concern that geopolitical competition is “slowing down scientific truth.” Loeb told a recent interviewer, “Science loses when data becomes a matter of state interest instead of shared inquiry.” Kaku added that without global transparency, humanity risks “missing what could be the most important discovery in our history.”
Experts from the International Astronomical Union are now advocating for a shared, open-access data registry for all interstellar object detections. Such an initiative could ensure real-time, borderless collaboration, preventing 3I/ATLAS from becoming another symbol of scientific divide amid political tension.
While China, India, and Russia may not be deliberately concealing 3I/ATLAS data, the lack of coordinated openness illustrates a recurring issue: national security boundaries often overshadow shared scientific pursuit. For now, 3I/ATLAS remains an enigma, orbiting both our Sun and our silence.