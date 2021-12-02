Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif wedding: A look at the couple 'rumoured' romance

The couple has been grabbing the headlines for their relationship for quite some time now. While the duo has remained mum on their relationship, here we have tracked down the romance of the star couple. 

The beginning

It all started from Karan Johar's famous 'Koffee with Karan' show. In one episode, Katrina confessed that she would love to work with Vicky and they both will look good together. In response, when Vicky appeared on the show he was completely flattered and made a cute gesture of fainting. 

Will you marry me ?

In an award show in 2019, Vicky and Katrina appeared together on the stage and Vicky asked the 38-year-old actress, ‘How’s the josh!.’ To this, the actress responded earnestly, ‘High sir!’ Vicky was seen blushing. Everything turned more cutter as Vicky jokingly asked for her hand, singing the Bollywood hit song ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.
 

Spotted in multiple occasions

Making everyone wonder what's cooking between them, the couple were spotted together multiple times on different occasions.
 

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor's big revealation

Although Vicky and Katrina have never made their love official, the couple's good friend Harshvardhan Kapoor revealed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. In an interview with Zoom, Kapoor revealed that they are something & even wondered, that he would find himself in trouble for revealing the news. 

 

New year's celebration

Even though Katrina and Vicky both are good at keeping secrets but still there were several hints that internet users have spotted. As per the reports and internet, the couple rang in the new year together.

Katrina and Vicky both shared photos from their 2021 new year celebration with their respective siblings. While the two did not share photos with each other, but fans didn't take too much time to guess that they were together after the location that was quite similar. Moreover, a photo shared by Katrina also had Kaushal's reflection. 
 

Netizens Hawk-eye

Amid all this, Katrina shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she was hugging someone wearing a mustard-coloured t-shirt. Many thought it was none other than Vicky, who was spotted wearing the same colour t-shirt. 
 

Wedding confirmed!

While the two are rarely spotted together and there is no confirmation about their relationship yet. But after much speculation about the relationship status of the Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, it has finally been confirmed by various news outlets that the couple the indeed getting married in Rajasthan. The three-ceremony, with the wedding reportedly taking place on December 9, will happen in the company of the pair's friends and family.  

