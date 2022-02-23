'Veer Helmet': Special ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers in Indian Army

Global Defense and Homeland Security Company MKU designed a special 'Veer Helmet' for Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army to provide ballistic protection.
(Photograph:Others)
Kavro SCH 111 T
The company has named the helmet Kavro SCH 111 T or 'Veer Helmet'. MKU informed that the helmets are developed using smart design and techniques.
(Photograph:Others)
'Veer Helmet' can be worn over turban
The special shape of 'Veer Helmet' allows it to be worn over the 'cloth patka' carried by Sikhs soldiers, the company informed.
(Photograph:Others)
'Need for better head protection for Sikh troops'
"We observed a need for better head protection for our Sikh troops. Despite having contributed so much towards national security and defence in India, and across the world, the Sikh soldiers do not have adequate head protection against ballistic threats that can be comfortably worn, without having to compromise on their faith or identity," MKU's Chairman Manoj Gupta said as quoted by media outlets.
(Photograph:Others)
Level IIIA protection
The helmet offers Level IIIA protection to the entire head of a Sikh soldier from ballistic threats and fragments.
The company said that it features the advanced 'Reduced Helmet Trauma Technology' which provides protection from secondary injuries to the skull due to resulting back face deformation in helmets due to high-velocity ballistic impact.
(Photograph:Others)
Compatible with MACS
The special helmets are fully compatible with MACS (Multi Accessory Connector System) as it empowers Sikh soldiers to use the latest head-mounted sensors, cameras, torches, communication equipment and night vision devices, the company informed.
The helmet features a bolt-free helmet design to protect from secondary fragmentation and a Twistfit retention system for an extremely snug and comfortable fit.