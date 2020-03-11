Various scenarios of olympics under the shadow of coronavirus

With just over four months left to the July 24 opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, organisers say events will go ahead as planned. But the situation is fluid and filled with unknowns, experts say.

 

Whats at stake?

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has gambled his legacy as the longest-serving Japanese leader on successful Games, with Japan investing at least $12 billion in the hopes of a massive boost to the economy.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Organizers adament

IOC President Thomas Bach has said he is confident the Games will start on time.

Tokyo 2020 head Yoshiro Mori - while insisting there would be no changes said last week that organisers had to address the situation in a flexible manner.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Impact so far

The participation of children from Japan in the torch handover ceremony in Greece was scratched just weeks before it was to begin. Organisers will decide on torch relay celebrations in Japan a week before the torch arrives in each location.

 

 

(Photograph:AFP)

New location or time?

Though a candidate to be mayor of London said the 2012 Summer Games host could take over if needed, experts dismissed the possibility because of impossible logistics and no guarantee on the virus.

Later in 2020 is also impossible because of packed US and European sports schedules, which precluded holding the Tokyo Games in more seasonal October.

(Photograph:AFP)

Tokyo 2021 or cancellation

Pushing the Games back by a year, to the same time period in 2021, presents huge logistical challenges but does fall into broadcasters' open schedules, Pilson said.

Cancellation is the most drastic step but would minimise logistical issues. The Summer Games have been cancelled three times before, all for war including the 1940 Games, set for Tokyo.

 

(Photograph:AFP)