Ukraine-Russia conflict: Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra & other celebs react
As tension escalates between Russia and Ukraine, celebrities from around the world have started reacting to the escalating crisis in eastern Europe. This was after Russia announced a “full-scale invasion” into Ukraine.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking out about the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," a statement posted to the Archewell website on Thursday read.
Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum
Amid escalating tensions between the two countries, Russian actress Irina Starshenbaum reacted to the situation. Noting that how war will only bring war and pain, Irina expressed a deep 'apology' to the Ukrainian people.
Sharing a black post on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, ''How did we get to that point? Why, then, do we remember every May 9 how much pain and loss the war brought us? I don't want to believe that. We didn't choose that.''
Adding further, she wrote, ''Nothing will justify war and I don't have the words to express all the pain and horror of this morning. Ukrainians, please forgive me for my helplessness. We wish an immediate end to these heinous acts.''
Stephen King
Stephen King reacted to the situation, “What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”
Cardi B
Cardi B, who is known to speak her mind on issues, has now shared her thoughts on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The Grammy award-winning rapper has criticised world leaders for focussing on the wrong issues. The rapper spoke on the issued when a fan asked her what she "thinks about this whole Russia thing."
Cardi responded to the user saying, "Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about who's really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra reacted to the ongoing Ukraine crisis and dubbed the attack as 'terrifying'.
Raising her concern for the people living in the country, Priyanka on her Instagram wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world.''
She added, ''There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine.”
Mark Ruffalo
Golden Globe-winning actor Mark Ruffalo on Thursday sent his love and prayers to all the victims of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Ruffalo wrote, "Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle."
Piers Morgan
Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan wrote, “This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him... Shameful.”
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus shared her reaction to the crisis, recalling filming the video for her song in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, she wrote: ''I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attacked.''
Jared Leto
Jared Leto also tweeted out a message for his friends and family in Ukraine. Sharing a group picture, he wrote, ''To my friends and family in Ukraine - my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time.''