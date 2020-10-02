Trump joins growing list of world leaders who contracted COVID-19

Here is a roundup of world leaders who have contracted the novel virus:

The coronavirus has hit millions around the world and US President Donald Trump joined the growing list of virus-infected world leaders after he tested positive on October 2.

Boris Johnson

The British prime minister was the first major world leader confirmed to have COVID-19, after facing criticism for downplaying the pandemic.

He was moved to intensive care in April after his symptoms dramatically worsened a day after he was hospitalized for what was called routine tests.

He was given oxygen but did not need a ventilator, officials said. He later expressed his gratitude to the National Health Service staff for saving his life when his treatment could have “gone either way.”

(Photograph:Reuters)