Top news of week: Israel-UAE peace deal, Kamala Harris's nomination and more
From India's 74th Independence Day to Barcelona's worst ever defeat in Europe, here's what happened this week
Trump announces 'peace agreement' between Israel, UAE
US President Donald Trump announced a "historic peace agreement" between Israel and the United Arab Emiratesm on August 13, 2020.
The White House said President Trump, PM Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of UAE spoke and agreed to the "full normalization of relations between Israel and UAE."
Meet Joe Biden's White House running mate Kamala Harris
Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his running mate for the November 3 Presidential elections.
Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential candidate gives the Democrats a fighting chance. Kamala Harris, 55, ticks all four boxes - she is the first female, person of colour, Indian-American, vice president choice.
End of an era as Barca humiliation makes revolution the only option
Barcelona's worst ever defeat in Europe, an 8-2 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich, might be the end of Quique Setien as coach but it feels like the end of more than that.
Setien may not even survive the weekend but the fact a second sacking in eight months would be the least of Barca's worries says it all. "The club needs changes," said Gerard Pique. "Nobody is untouchable, least of all me. Fresh blood is needed to change this. We've hit rock bottom."
India celebrates its 74th Independence Day amid a pandemic
India celebrated its 74th Independence Day this year on August 15. Due to the ongoing pandemic and partial lockdown, the celebrations were kept low-key with limited attendees and an address by the Prime Minister.
The coronavirus pandemic, security forces and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' were the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address as he presented a broad outline for spurring India's growth in diverse sectors.
Protests have been rocking the cities of Beirut and Belarus.
The Belarusian police had to resort to detaining protestors who were raising their voices against President Alexander Lukasheko's contested election victory.
Beirut, rocked by a massive explosion, saw people come out on the streets expressing concerns about the corrupt government and the poor handling of the situation and the economy. The local police was seen using tear gas to disperse the protestors.
Anti-government protests have been continously taking places in Belarus and Lebanon