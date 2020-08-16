Top news of week: Israel-UAE peace deal, Kamala Harris's nomination and more

End of an era as Barca humiliation makes revolution the only option

Barcelona's worst ever defeat in Europe, an 8-2 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich, might be the end of Quique Setien as coach but it feels like the end of more than that.

Setien may not even survive the weekend but the fact a second sacking in eight months would be the least of Barca's worries says it all. "The club needs changes," said Gerard Pique. "Nobody is untouchable, least of all me. Fresh blood is needed to change this. We've hit rock bottom."

