/Top 10 largest empires in world history by land area that shaped the globe

Are you someone who loves to explore history? But do you know about the biggest empires that ruled vast lands and shaped the world? From the British to the Mongol Empire, these huge empires changed history in their time and still inspire us today.
The Xiongnu Empire, which existed around 176 BC, covered an area of nearly 9 million square kilometres. This group ruled much of Central Asia and had a significant influence on nearby lands for many years.
The Yuan Dynasty was formed by the Mongols in China. In 1310, it was 11 million square kilometres in size, spreading Mongol rule in East Asia.
The Umayyad Caliphate, in 720, was also 11.1 million square kilometres. It ruled from Spain to India, linking many cultures and languages.
The Abbasid Caliphate was one of the biggest Muslim empires. It covered 11.1 million square kilometres around the year 750. It connected parts of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
France built an overseas empire by 1920, reaching 11.5 million square kilometres. France’s colonies spread to Africa, Asia, and the Pacific Islands.
The Spanish Empire grew across the globe. At its largest in 1810, it had 13.7 million square kilometres. It ruled in South America, Central America, and the Philippines.
The Qing Dynasty ruled China, Mongolia, and Tibet. In 1790, it was 14.7 million square kilometres. The Qing rulers kept peace in a large part of East Asia for a long time.
The Russian Empire reached 22.8 million square kilometres in 1895. It stretched from Eastern Europe to all across Asia. Russia controlled different cultures and climates at its largest.
The Mongol Empire was huge and spread fast. By 1309, it was nearly 24 million square kilometres. It joined lands in Asia and Europe under one rule, led by Genghis Khan and his family.
The British Empire was the biggest in history. In 1920, it covered 35.5 million square kilometres, which was over a quarter of the world’s land. Britain ruled places in every continent, from Australia to India and many parts of Africa.