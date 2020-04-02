Timeline: How the coronavirus spread in Spain

Spain has the world's second-highest tally of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
January 31
First confirmed coronavirus case in Spain, detected in a German tourist in the Canary Islands, who has been in touch with people who had travelled to China.
(Photograph:Reuters)
February 6
Health ministry sets official test protocol, people with breathing difficulties and fever who travelled to China's Hubei province over the past 15 days.
(Photograph:Reuters)
February 19
2,500 Valencia fans travel to Milan, in Italy's Lombardy region, to watch Atalanta-Valencia soccer match. Bergamo's mayor, where Atalanta is based, later called the match "a biological bomb."
(Photograph:Reuters)
February 25
Spain starts reporting cases linked to Lombardy. Around 700 guests at a Tenerife hotel isolated after an Italian tourist tests positive. Madrid reports its first case.
(Photograph:Reuters)
February 26
Spain advises its citizens not to travel to China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Singapore and northern Italy.
(Photograph:Reuters)
February 27
Criteria for testing patients loosened to include those with obvious symptoms and a history of travel to hot-spots such as northern Italy.
(Photograph:AFP)
March 3
Spain reports its first coronavirus death, a man who died in Valencia on Feb. 13 and had travelled to Nepal.
(Photograph:AFP)
March 5
Spanish authorities say football matches must be played behind closed doors when one of the teams comes from a "hot coronavirus zone."
(Photograph:AFP)
March 7-8
Far-right Vox party annual rally in Madrid, women's rights rallies and many sports events throughout the country. On March 8, Spain reports 589 coronavirus cases and 17 dead.
(Photograph:Reuters)
March 9
School shutdowns declared in some areas. Health authorities confirm for the first time that there have been locally transmitted cases.
(Photograph:Reuters)
March 10
Spain bans direct flights from Italy and gatherings of more than 1,000 people at closed venues in hardest-hit hit areas.
(Photograph:AFP)
March 12
Schools are ordered to close nationwide and Igualada, in the Catalonia region, is the first municipality to be placed on lockdown. There are now just over 3,000 cases and 84 dead.
(Photograph:AFP)
March 14
Spain declares a 15-day state of emergency, banning any movement except to buy food, medicine and to work. The Health Ministry centralizes all decisions. Bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items shut.
(Photograph:AFP)
March 25
Spain's death toll of 3,434 overshoots China's. The total figure is still far less than Italy, but growth speeds up.
(Photograph:AFP)
March 26
Spain extends state of emergency until April 12.
(Photograph:AFP)
March 28
Spain tightens lockdown and says all non-essential workers must stay at home for two weeks.