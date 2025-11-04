LOGIN
The strange case of 3I/ATLAS: why it’s glowing in unexpected ways

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 17:10 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 17:10 IST

 What is causing the strange bright blue glow of comet 3I/ATLAS near the Sun? Why is it brightening so fast, and what do scientists say? Explore the surprising facts and ongoing studies behind this unusual space visitor. 

3I/ATLAS
1 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

3I/ATLAS

3I/ATLAS is a comet from outside our solar system. It arrived in 2025 and is only the third known object to come from another star system. Its unusual features have surprised many scientists.

Brightening Near the Sun
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Brightening Near the Sun

In late October 2025, 3I/ATLAS suddenly became much brighter than usual as it came close to the Sun. Spacecraft watching it saw the comet change colour to a clear blue, unlike most comets which appear red or white.

Why the Blue Colour?
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why the Blue Colour?

Scientists believe the blue colour comes from gases like cyanogen or ammonia being released from the comet. These gases shine brightly when heated by the Sun. Dust usually makes comets look red, so this blue glow is very unusual.

Fast Brightening Speed
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA/ESA)

Fast Brightening Speed

3I/ATLAS brightened about twice as fast as most regular comets when near the Sun. This change is not yet fully understood. It may be due to its unique chemical makeup or surface reactions activated by solar heat.

Observations from Multiple Spacecraft
5 / 7
(Photograph: Gemini)

Observations from Multiple Spacecraft

Several space missions including NASA’s SOHO, GOES-19, and STEREO spacecraft spotted 3I/ATLAS’s brightening. They tracked the comet’s light and confirmed its active release of gas and dust.

Scientists’ Theories and Studies
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Scientists’ Theories and Studies

Researchers published studies showing these strange signs. Some think the comet might be from a star system with a different kind of chemistry. This makes 3I/ATLAS very important to study for clues about other worlds.

What’s Next for 3I/ATLAS?
7 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

What’s Next for 3I/ATLAS?

After passing the Sun, 3I/ATLAS will keep moving through our solar system. It will become visible again through telescopes. Scientists will continue to watch it closely for new discoveries.

