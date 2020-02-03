Did The Simpsons forecast coronavirus? More predictions inside!

The Simpsons have done it again! They predicted a virus outbreak similar to the coronavirus back in the year 1993.

Let's take a look at the predictions made by the American animated series that turned true!

Simpsons predict something similar to coronavirus

In the episode that was aired 27 years ago, The Simpsons predicted a virus outbreak similar to that of a coronavirus. Although they named it Osaka virus and claimed that the virus originated from Japan, the symptoms were pretty similar to that of coronavirus. 

The series had a similar kind of prediction regarding the Ebola outbreak in Africa. 

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

(Photograph:Others)

Donald Trump as the President

In an episode aired in 2003, Donald Trump was seen as the President. In 2016, Donald Trump indeed became the President of the United States of America. 

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

(Photograph:Others)

Magicians Siegfried and Roy attacked by white tiger

In 1993, one of the Simpson's episode featured a magician's show which was similar to the Siegfried and Roy kind. That episode showed magicians being attacked by one of the white tigers. The predictions came true in 2003 where Siegfried and Roy were attacked by one of the white tigers, he came out alive.

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

(Photograph:Others)

The smart watch concept

We all thought that Apple was the first company to come up with the concept of smartwatches, well, here's where you are wrong! The Simpsons were using smartwatches way back in 1995. 

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

 

(Photograph:Others)

Higgs Boson equation

In a 1998 episode, "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace," Homer writes out an equation on a chalkboard which, if solved, "would get [one] the mass of a Higgs boson that’s only a bit larger than the nano-mass of a Higgs boson actually is," says Simon Singh, science author.

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

(Photograph:Others)

Faulty voting machines prediction

In the episode that aired on 2008, showed faults in the voting machine, where Homer Simpson goes to cast a vote in favour of Barack Obama but the vote goes to Mitt Romney. This prediction came true in the year 2012. 

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

(Photograph:Others)

Horse Meat Scandal in 2013

In 1997, The Simpsons aired an episode called "Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song," where a lunch lady was seen adding meat from a barrel labelled as ''Assorted Horse Parts''. In 2013, UK found Horse DNA in beef meat. 

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

(Photograph:Others)

An Olympic medal

In an episode aired in 2010, The Simpsons showed Homer and Marge beat Sweden to win an Olympic Gold medal for mixed double curling. 

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

(Photograph:Others)

20th Fox Century being bought by Disney

The prediction of 20th Fox Century being bought by Disney was done back in 1998 where they showed 20th Fox Century as a part of Disney. In March 2019, Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets.

(Photo courtesy- Fox)

(Photograph:Others)