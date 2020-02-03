Did The Simpsons forecast coronavirus? More predictions inside!

The Simpsons have done it again! They predicted a virus outbreak similar to the coronavirus back in the year 1993.
Let's take a look at the predictions made by the American animated series that turned true!
In the episode that was aired 27 years ago, The Simpsons predicted a virus outbreak similar to that of a coronavirus. Although they named it Osaka virus and claimed that the virus originated from Japan, the symptoms were pretty similar to that of coronavirus.
The series had a similar kind of prediction regarding the Ebola outbreak in Africa.
In 1993, one of the Simpson's episode featured a magician's show which was similar to the Siegfried and Roy kind. That episode showed magicians being attacked by one of the white tigers. The predictions came true in 2003 where Siegfried and Roy were attacked by one of the white tigers, he came out alive.
In a 1998 episode, "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace," Homer writes out an equation on a chalkboard which, if solved, "would get [one] the mass of a Higgs boson that’s only a bit larger than the nano-mass of a Higgs boson actually is," says Simon Singh, science author.
The prediction of 20th Fox Century being bought by Disney was done back in 1998 where they showed 20th Fox Century as a part of Disney. In March 2019, Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets.
