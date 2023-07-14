Thailand Elections - Pita promises to 'not give up'

| Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Pita Limjaroenrat is the leader of the Move Forward Party and the prime ministerial candidate for Thai elections. Thailand held the parliamentary vote for the premiership in Bangkok on Wednesday, July 13. Let us have a look at how Thai people cheered for their prime ministerial candidate and the outcome of the voting.

Supporters of Pita

Move Forward Party supporters gathered outside Thailand's Parliament building in Bangkok on Thursday, July 13 in support of their prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Vote for Pita'

Supporters of the Move Forward Party held up placards outside the Thai Parliament that read 'Vote for Pita', as lawmakers gather to vote for the new prime minister.

(Photograph: AFP )

Unopposed yet not elected

Even though Pita was unopposed in the bicameral parliament, he fell 51 votes short of the premiership after being thwarted by a Senate that was appointed by the royalist military.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'Not give up'

Pita accepted his defeat and during a press conference said, "I accept but will not give up." He plans to continue to fight for making a change in the politics of Thailand.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'Disqualify Pita'

Prior to the voting on Thursday, July 13, Thailand’s electoral authority had asked Thailand's Constitutional Court to disqualify Pita. The referral was made on Wednesday, July 12, one day before Thailand’s bicameral parliament was scheduled to vote on the primiership.

(Photograph: AFP )

Qualified to run for office?

Even though Pita had won the most seats in recently held general elections, his win did not go down well with Thailand’s royalist military elite. Following his win at the general elections, Thailand's Election Commission set up a special committee last month to investigate whether Pita was qualified to run for office or not.

(Photograph: AFP )