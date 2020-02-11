Statements made by US President Donald Trump on India

US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25 on a two-day trip. It will be Trump's first visit to India since he won the presidency in 2016.

Here are the statements made by the US President about India:

Relationship with India

Prior to his visit to India, Trump said that "we have a lot of things happening with India. We have a very good relationship with India".

Compared Modi to Elvis

The US president also likened Modi to legendary rock star Elvis Presley. “People went crazy. It was like Elvis Presley came back," Trump said referring to the Indian Prime Minister.
 

Very good friend

Trump said Modi "is a very good friend of mine," while referring to the historic 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in September, last year.

Trade deal

US and India are likely to sign a trade deal during Trump's visit to India. With reference to this, the US President said ''we will have a larger trade deal down the road, but we will have a trade deal very soon''.
 

Offered help in Kashmir issue

Trump also offered assistance to ''help'' India in its dispute with Pakistan on Kashmir.

''We’re talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with India and Pakistan. And if we can help we certainly will be helping,” he said.

“We’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” he added.

