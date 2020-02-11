Statements made by US President Donald Trump on India

US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25 on a two-day trip. It will be Trump's first visit to India since he won the presidency in 2016.
Here are the statements made by the US President about India:
Trump also offered assistance to ''help'' India in its dispute with Pakistan on Kashmir.
''We’re talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with India and Pakistan. And if we can help we certainly will be helping,” he said.
“We’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” he added.
(Photograph:AFP)