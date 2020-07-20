Starry affair: Paris heads out to Seine river for open-air "Paris Plages" cinema festival
After the drive-in cinemas, open-air cinemas are the new favourite for the locals of Paris. As a part of the annual cinema festival, Paris Plages, people headed out to man-made beaches to enjoy their weekend.
Drama on boats
As a part of Paris Plages, French film fans can now watch a movie from a boat on the river Seine.
(Photograph:AFP)
Laughter therapy
Moviegoers were able to board 38 electric boats for a free showing of the 2018 French comedy 'Le Grand Bain'.
(Photograph:AFP)
Steam fountains
The organisers installed steam fountain at the Bassin de la Villette on the opening day of the 19th edition of the "Paris-Plages".
(Photograph:AFP)
Closed cinemas show low occupancy
Cinemas have reopened in France, but occupancy levels remain very low. While the virus has been under control with fatalities and the number of people in intensive care falling, daily cases have increased ahead of the summer holiday season.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sanitizing given priority
All visitors had to sanitize their hands before entering the premises. Various sanitizing unis and devices were also available at various spots.
(Photograph:AFP)
Social distancing
All tables and benches at the restaurants and infront of the movie screens were placed at safe distances to make sure there is no spread of the novel coronavirus.
(Photograph:AFP)
Gliding through
Zip lines, kayak and various other activities were also available at the festival for visitors. People were encouraged to wear face mask and maintain social distance at all times.