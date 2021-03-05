'Sex and the City' to 'Inception': 8 movies/shows leaving Netflix in March

This March, from Academy winner 'Inception' to Martin Scorcese classic movie 'Taxi Driver', here is the list of movies and shows which are saying goodbye to the streamer.

Hunter X Hunter

A Japanese manga series is leaving Netflix on March 7. The animated series follows the story of a Gon Freecss, who aspires to become a Hunter, an exceptional being capable of greatness. With his friends and his potential, he seeks his father who left him when he was younger. The series is one of Shueisha's best-selling manga series.

