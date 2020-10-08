September 8 in history: From Indian Air Force's creation to earthquake in Pak and more

Did you know Indian Air Force came into existence today?

1895

Japanese infiltrators assassinate Korean Empress Myeongseong

(Photograph:WION)

1932

The Indian Air Force comes into being

(Photograph:WION)

1948

World’s first internal pacemaker is implanted in Sweden

(Photograph:WION)

1970

Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn receives Nobel Prize for Literature

(Photograph:WION)

2005

Earthquake in Pakistan kills at least 79,000 people
 

(Photograph:WION)