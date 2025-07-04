LOGIN
Scientists reveal what ancient mummies smell like

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 16:05 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 16:05 IST

Scientists in Cairo have studied the scents of ancient Egyptian mummies, revealing smells like frankincense, myrrh, spices, and even black tea. The study may help museums recreate these ancient aromas for visitors to smell the past.

What Did Ancient Mummies Smell Like?
1 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

What Did Ancient Mummies Smell Like?

Scientists have finally studied the scents of ancient Egyptian mummies in Cairo, revealing what these preserved bodies actually smell like after thousands of years.

Why Study Mummy Smells?
2 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Why Study Mummy Smells?

Researchers wanted to know if mummies still carry the scents of the oils and balms used in embalming. Smell is part of the sensory heritage, and how we connect with history using all our senses.

How Did They Test the Smells?
3 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

How Did They Test the Smells?

The team gently collected air samples from nine mummies at the Egyptian Museum. They used special tubes and chemical tests to capture and study the scent molecules safely.

What Scents Did They Find?
4 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

What Scents Did They Find?

Most mummies shared woody, floral, sweet, spicy, stale, and resin-like smells. These scents come from ancient embalming oils like frankincense, myrrh, and conifer oils.

Surprising Smells and Ingredients
5 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Surprising Smells and Ingredients

Some mummies smelled like black tea, thanks to natural compounds also found in cloves and cinnamon. Scientists also detected animal fats and modern museum oils.

Mummies on Display vs. Storage
6 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Mummies on Display vs. Storage

Mummies on display had stronger scents than those kept in storage. The difference may be due to how they are preserved and their exposure to air.

What’s Next for Mummy Scents?
7 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

What’s Next for Mummy Scents?

Researchers plan to recreate these ancient aromas for museum visitors. Smelling the past could help people understand ancient Egypt in a new way.

