/Scientists reveal what ancient mummies smell like

Scientists in Cairo have studied the scents of ancient Egyptian mummies, revealing smells like frankincense, myrrh, spices, and even black tea. The study may help museums recreate these ancient aromas for visitors to smell the past.
Researchers wanted to know if mummies still carry the scents of the oils and balms used in embalming. Smell is part of the sensory heritage, and how we connect with history using all our senses.
The team gently collected air samples from nine mummies at the Egyptian Museum. They used special tubes and chemical tests to capture and study the scent molecules safely.
Most mummies shared woody, floral, sweet, spicy, stale, and resin-like smells. These scents come from ancient embalming oils like frankincense, myrrh, and conifer oils.
Some mummies smelled like black tea, thanks to natural compounds also found in cloves and cinnamon. Scientists also detected animal fats and modern museum oils.
Mummies on display had stronger scents than those kept in storage. The difference may be due to how they are preserved and their exposure to air.
Researchers plan to recreate these ancient aromas for museum visitors. Smelling the past could help people understand ancient Egypt in a new way.