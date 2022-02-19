Redefining! Rihanna and her next level maternity fashion, see pics

One of the most fashionable and stylish women in the world, Rihanna is expecting her first child, so it's pretty obvious that her fashion will be truly one of a kind. 

Take a look at some of Rihanna's best pregnancy outfits.

Announcement outfit

Superstar singer and entrepreneur Rihanna and her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

In the first photo released, Rihanna made the subtle yet glamorous pregnancy announcement and showed off her growing baby bump in a half-buttoned pink Chanel jacket with bejewelled Gripoix buttons, when she stepped out for a casual stroll on the streets of New York on February 1, 2022.

All black look!

A week after making the big announcement, Rihanna stepped out sporting her growing bump and cleavage

Sparkly shredded look

Rihanna attended the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles and as always, the singer was looking breathtaking. 

For the event, the singer opted for a shredded look from The Attico. Taking the fashion game to the next level, the 33-year-old singer showed off her growing baby bump in a shredded and backless glittery green halter top, which she accessorized with similarly styled pants that featured a silver top and purple shade down the leg.

Bare bump & fur coat

For dinner night, RiRi donned a fur crop top showing off her bare baby bump, which she paired with low-slung jeans and a wild fur coat and strappy heels. 

Red riding hood

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky nailed with their subtly stylish outfit as they made a surprise appearance at her new Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California. As always, RiRi was looking stunning in a bright red leather hooded trench coat which she paired with gold hoops and matching red heels.

