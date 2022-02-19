Redefining! Rihanna and her next level maternity fashion, see pics

Superstar singer and entrepreneur Rihanna and her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.
In the first photo released, Rihanna made the subtle yet glamorous pregnancy announcement and showed off her growing baby bump in a half-buttoned pink Chanel jacket with bejewelled Gripoix buttons, when she stepped out for a casual stroll on the streets of New York on February 1, 2022.
(Photograph:Twitter)
All black look!
A week after making the big announcement, Rihanna stepped out sporting her growing bump and cleavage
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sparkly shredded look
Rihanna attended the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles and as always, the singer was looking breathtaking.
For the event, the singer opted for a shredded look from The Attico. Taking the fashion game to the next level, the 33-year-old singer showed off her growing baby bump in a shredded and backless glittery green halter top, which she accessorized with similarly styled pants that featured a silver top and purple shade down the leg.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bare bump & fur coat
For dinner night, RiRi donned a fur crop top showing off her bare baby bump, which she paired with low-slung jeans and a wild fur coat and strappy heels.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Red riding hood
Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky nailed with their subtly stylish outfit as they made a surprise appearance at her new Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California. As always, RiRi was looking stunning in a bright red leather hooded trench coat which she paired with gold hoops and matching red heels.