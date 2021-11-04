PM Narendra Modi calls soldiers 'family members,' lauds them for surgical strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers at the Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali.

Assessed border security situation

PM Modi assessed the border situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He lauded the connectivity in border areas such as Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, Jaisalmer, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He said this has helped India enhance its deployment capability.

India and China are at a standoff at the Line of Actual Control despite holding several rounds of talks for the disengagement of the military.

(Photograph:PTI)