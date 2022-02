People's convoy

Hundreds of truckers and their supporters set off from southern California on Wednesday on a convoy headed across the United States towards the capital Washington to protest against pandemic restrictions.

- Debunked theories -

Convoy organizers stress on their website that it is a non-partisan movement that includes both Republicans and Democrats, though there were plenty of flags signifying support for Trump among participants in Adelanto and along the route.

Paul Alexander, a health adviser under Trump who suggested letting the coronavirus spread unchecked in the population to prompt "herd immunity," was among those who revved up the crowd, claiming that vaccines do not work.

Scientists say the extensively tested shots are safe and effective, and represent the single best protection against death or serious illness from Covid-19.

Vaccine adoption is uneven across the United States, with some on the political right distrustful of the science and holding to debunked conspiracy theories pushed on the internet.

Crowds gathered on bridges along the route to cheer the convoy on, with some holding banners calling for the arrest of government health experts.

- Donations -

Many of those AFP spoke to in the flag-waving crowd voiced arguments common on the right.

"I can no longer work at my facility, a major health organization, without submitting a religious exemption," said one Los Angeles-based nurse, who did not wish to give her name.

"So in order for me to earn a living for my family, I have to call on the holy and righteous name of Jesus."

The movement has attracted more than $450,000 of donations, according to thepeoplesconvoy.org, which organizers say will be used to reimburse fuel and other costs borne by participating truckers.

The convoy starting from Adelanto is just one of a number of planned truckers' events beginning in various parts of the country.

Others are due to depart from Texas, North Dakota, Washington state and Ohio over the coming days, according to greatamericanpatriotproject.org.