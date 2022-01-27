Parties and leaders contesting Portugal's snap election

Following are snapshots of the main parties and leaders contesting the vote:

Portugal will hold a snap parliamentary election on Sunday that is likely to perpetuate political instability.

Socialist Party (PS)

The centre-left party of Prime Minister Antonio Costa is one of two main rivals that have dominated Portugal's political landscape since the end of Antonio Salazar's dictatorship in 1974. It has been in government the longest since then.

Costa, 60 and a former mayor of Lisbon, has led two consecutive minority governments since 2015, when the Socialists, with support from the hard left, unseated a centre-right coalition government that had presided over four years of tough austerity under an international bailout.

His pioneering pact with the Communists and Left Bloc for support in parliament ended in 2019. This ultimately led to the rejection of the 2022 budget bill in October, which triggered this snap election.

Under Costa, Portugal achieved solid economic growth and its first budget surplus in 2019 under democracy, winning praise from its European partners. The hard left argued he is too focused on spending controls.

The PS had 108 seats in the 230-seat parliament after winning 36 per cent of the vote in 2019. Opinion polls give it similar levels of support now.

(Photograph:Reuters)