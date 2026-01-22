/No HAL Tejas in Republic Day 2026 flypast? Here’s what we know

The absence of the LCA Tejas comes at a time of heightened public scrutiny of the programme following a fatal crash during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show in 2025. The accident occurred during a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre and resulted in the loss of an Indian Air Force pilot, attracting international attention given the presence of global defence industry representatives. The incident triggered widespread discussion around the aircraft, though no official conclusions linking it to operational safety concerns have been made public.

