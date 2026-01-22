/No HAL Tejas in Republic Day 2026 flypast? Here’s what we know

The LCA Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as part of India’s long-term push for indigenous defence manufacturing.
India’s 77th Republic Day parade on January 26 is set to feature one of the most expansive aerial displays in recent years. Yet one notable absence has drawn attention: the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will not take part in the flypast. While the Ministry of Defence has not issued a formal statement explaining the decision, the omission has prompted discussion given the aircraft’s central role in India’s indigenous fighter programme and its recent operational incidents.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase the 'Sindoor' formation during the flypast at the Republic day Parade with fighter aircraft that participated in Operation Sindoor taking to the skies in a symbolic display of air power. The flypast will showcase a wide range of Indian Air Force platforms, including Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighter aircraft, along with P-8I maritime patrol aircraft. Rotary-wing assets such as the AH-64 Apache, Light Combat Helicopter, Advanced Light Helicopter and Mi-17 will also feature. Transport aircraft C-130J Super Hercules and the Airbus C-295 will complete the aerial display.
The LCA Tejas is a single-engine, multi-role fighter aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as part of India’s long-term push for indigenous defence manufacturing. Designed for air defence, ground attack and reconnaissance roles, the aircraft features a lightweight composite airframe, fly-by-wire flight controls, advanced avionics, and beyond-visual-range combat capability. The Tejas has been inducted into multiple IAF squadrons and is positioned as a key element of India’s future fighter fleet, with upgraded variants planned for enhanced range, payload and survivability. No official linkage has been established between recent incidents and its non-participation in the Republic Day flypast.
A total of 29 aircraft of the armed forces will participate in various formations in the parade. Several media reports, quoting defence sources, have said that the defence establishment has indicated there is no specific reason behind the LCA Tejas not taking part in the Republic Day flypast.
The absence of the LCA Tejas comes at a time of heightened public scrutiny of the programme following a fatal crash during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show in 2025. The accident occurred during a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre and resulted in the loss of an Indian Air Force pilot, attracting international attention given the presence of global defence industry representatives. The incident triggered widespread discussion around the aircraft, though no official conclusions linking it to operational safety concerns have been made public.
This followed an earlier incident in March 2024, when a Tejas aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie in Rajasthan. In that case, the pilot ejected safely. Defence officials described the incident as isolated, and the Indian Air Force continued flight operations after standard investigations. Both HAL and the IAF have repeatedly stated that individual incidents should not be seen as indicative of systemic issues with the platform.