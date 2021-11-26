New COVID-19 variant raises fears, cases have been detected in these countries

Where have cases been detected so far?

A new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant, first found in South Africa has alarmed the authorities worldwide. The scientists are worried over the possible impact of variant, that labelled as B.1.1.529.

South African

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant, which is the latest and said to be the most heavily mutated version discovered so far, was first detected in South Africa.

South African scientists detected a small number of the variant - called B.1.1.529 - on Tuesday (November 23), in samples from November 14-16. A day after that, South African scientists sequenced more genomes, informed the government that they were concerned and asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to convene its technical working group on virus evolution for Friday.

So far, the country has identified around 100 cases of the variant, mostly from its most populated province, Gauteng.

