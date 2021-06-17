Nanning: How China's new warship with anti-stealth radar is set change balance in South China Sea

The Chinese navy put the Chaganhu and Qilianshan, an amphibious dock landing ship as part of the exercise alongside the Nanning.

Warships attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command(Photo Courtesy: China military/Global Times)

According to China's state-run Global Times, China unleashed Type 052D guided-missile destroyer, the Nanning amid tensions in South China with the United States.

The daily said, "Four-day-long realistic-combat training exercise in the waters in the South China Sea" was conducted by the PLA.

Report say China's new warship has been commissioned into the PLA Southern Theater Command Navy.

(Photo Courtesy: China military/Global Times)

