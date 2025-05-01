Meet Palwasha Khan: The Pakistani Senator who claimed Pak Army will lay first brick at Babri mosque

Who is Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan?
Palwasha Khan is associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She is currently a Senator in the Upper House of Pakistan, having been elected in March 2021. She represents the province of Sindh in a women's reserved seat.
Political Roles
She previously served as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013. She also holds the position of Deputy Information Secretary within the PPP.
Family Background
Palwasha Khan is the niece of Ms. Fozia Behram, a politician and businesswoman, who was the only female member elected in the general elections in the Punjab assembly from 1998-90.
Remark on Ayodhya
"Pakistan Army soldiers will lay the first brick of the new Babri mosque in Ayodhya, and the first Azaan will be given by Army Chief Asim Munir himself," said the Pakistani senator, and added, “We are not wearing bangles.”
Remarks regarding Indian Sikh Soldiers
Palwasha mentioned that in the Indian army, there are Sikh soldiers, who would NOT attack Pakistan in case of a conflict with India. Palwasha appeared to trigger a long-standing identity crisis that arose from the painful partition of 1947 which lead to partition of Punjab and Bengal.