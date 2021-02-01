'Malcolm & Marie' to 'The Family Man 2': What to stream this February

News of the World

Streaming on: Netflix

Releasing on: February 10

Tom Hanks starrer, 'News of the World’ is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles. The movie follows the story of Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars, who now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. In Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. The pair embark on a journey when Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs.

(Photograph:Twitter)