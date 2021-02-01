'Malcolm & Marie' to 'The Family Man 2': What to stream this February

The second season of the highly anticipated series will see Manoj Bajpayee reprising his character along with Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani, Sharad Kelkar and Samantha Akkineni, a popular face in Telugu and Tamil films is all set to make her debut in digital space and will play a pivotal role in the S2.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tell Me Your Secrets
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Releasing on: February 19
Amazon original, 'Tell Me Your Secrets,’ is a drama series featuring American Horror Story’s Lily Rabe and 'The Leftovers’ Amy Brenneman. The 10-episode series revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past. Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Malcolm & Marie
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: February 5th
Zendaya and John David Washington‘s intense romantic drama 'Malcolm & Marie' is finally coming this month. The anticipated love drama follows the story of filmmaker Malcolm and his girlfriend Marie, when they return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Good Girls: Season 3
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: February 16
The crime comedy-drama 'Good Girls' is coming up with S3. The show follows the story of three suburban mothers, two of whom are sisters, who are having a hard time trying to make ends meet, that led them into a life of crime.
(Photograph:Twitter)
News of the World
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: February 10
Tom Hanks starrer, 'News of the World’ is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles. The movie follows the story of Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars, who now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller. In Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna, a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. The pair embark on a journey when Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: February 10
Netflix’s latest true crime documentary, 'Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel' chronicles a more recent case that took place at the Cecil and talks of the bizarre and hair-raising disappearance of Elisa Lam.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Girl on the Train
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: February 26.
Parineeti Chopra starrer, 'The Girl on the Train' is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film of the same name which featured Emily Blunt in the lead role. The film follows the story of Meera, who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple from afar, during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Firefly Lane (Season 1)
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: Fabruary 8
The series follows the story of best friends Tully and Kate who support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Releasing on: February 12
The sci-fi romantic comedy-drama, 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' is directed by Ian Samuels and is based upon his short story of the same name. It stars Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen, as they get trapped in a time loop and relive the same day over and over again.