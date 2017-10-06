American civilians own more guns than US Army

Civilians own more guns than army

While India has the second largest number of firearms held by civilians, the number of firearms possessed in India is less than 1/5th of USA. However, only 3.4 million guns in India are licenced as per the government of India.



If the number of guns held by civilians in the USA is distributed among all the entire population then, out of every 100 people in the USA, 89 people have a gun.