Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck to Gigi Hadid- Zayn Malik: Famous couple who get back together after their big breakup

Justin Bieber - Hailey Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement. The young couple had known each other for almost a decade. In 2014, the couple started spending time together, and years of dating and Instagram posting, sometime between February and August 2016, the two fell out.

Although their breakup was really bad, leading to a period of no contact for almost two years. But later in 2018, they again come together.

(Photograph:Twitter)