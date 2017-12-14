INS Kalvari, a game changer in South Asia

Published: Dec 14, 2017, 24:56 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2017, 24:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday commissioned Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy. Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.
WION lists 10 specialities of the submarine which makes it a game changer in South Asia.
INS Kalvari is the first submarine of Indian Navy to be equipped with air independent propulsion system. In such a propulsion system, there is no need of atmospheric oxygen. This means that the submarine can remain underwater for more time and can remain undetected.
It is an attack submarine which can carry 18 heavyweight torpedoes.
It can also carry 30 mines for protective laying in any of the waters or 18 Exocet anti-ship missile which can destroy any enemy ship within a range of 180 kilometres which means it can destroy any enemy ship without coming in its detection range.
Even nuclear power submarines generate some noise because they need to constantly pump coolant in their reactor. In INS Kalvari, this problem is not there and its propulsion system can keep the submarine silent for over 21 days at a stretch.
The submarine has a range of over 12000 km when surfaced and over 1000 km when totally submerged.
INS Kalvari is one of the fastest submarine available in the region with a speed of over 37 kmph in totally submerged position.
The submarine can go up to a depth of 350 meters which keeps it undetected from most of the commonly available submarine detection systems.
The submarine is designed with a special steel alloy which not only reduces its weight but also enhances its load and stress bearing capabilities.
The submarine is partly made in India, which means some of the systems like Sonar and internal communication system were developed by DRDO.
INS Kalvari is being built at Mazagaon Dock Limited in Mumbai. Its motto is 'Ever Onward'.