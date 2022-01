Controversy

Soon after the news broke out that the eternal Amar Jawan Jyoti flame will be extinguished, it became a topic of discussion on social media forums as people started debating whether the government should do it.

However, the military officials said on Thursday that the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial, which is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate.

Manish Tewari, who is a Member of the Lok Sabha from opposition party Congress, tweeted: "Extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyoti tantamounts to extinguishing history For it commentates sacrifice of those 3,483 brave soldiers who cleaved Pakistan into 02 parts and redrew map of South Asia post partition It is ironical that in 50 th year of liberation of Bangladesh, Government seems to be working overtime to erase India`s finest hour in Post Independent History".

