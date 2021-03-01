Iran unveils Kaman-22, a US Reaper look-like, is it as deadly?

Analysts say renewed rocket attacks on US targets in Iraq show Iran-aligned factions are heaping pressure on the government while Tehran may be seeking leverage over America's new administration.

Iran's kamikaze drones

Iran in January had conducted a military drone drill at an undisclosed location on the anniversary of the US drone strike in Baghdad in which military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed.

Iran and the regional forces it backs have increasingly relied in recent years on drones in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of the Gulf. Iran's armed forces tested combat drones used as bombers, interceptors and in reconnaissance missions in the two-day exercises in central Semnan province in January.

Beyond surveillance, Iranian drones can drop munitions and also carry out a "kamikaze" flight when loaded with explosives and flown into a target, according to a US official.

(Photograph:AFP)