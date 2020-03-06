IPL lookback: List of purple cap winners!

Indian Premier League has provided platforms to several young stars to leave their mark in the cricketing world. 'Purple Cap' is awarded to those bowlers who scalp maximum wickets in the particular edition of IPL.
Here is the list of bowlers, who bowled their way to success and won the prestigious Purple Cap:
The inaugural season of Indian Premier League was the only season which also featured the Pakistani players. Later on from 2009, the Pakistani players were not allowed to participate in IPL.
Sohail Tanvir picked up 22 wickets from 11 matches and went home with the Purple Cap as he was the leading wicket-taker of that season.
Rudra Pratap Singh proved his worth in the Deccan Chargers line-up after he became their top bowler during the IPL's 2nd edition in the year 2009. He played the total of 16 matches for his franchise in that season in which he grabbed 23 wickets.
Deccan Chargers went on to win that year's IPL.
Malinga's unplayable yorkers have been a nightmare for every batsmen, his unique bowling action has made him the most lethal bowlers in cricket. Nicknamed 'Slinga', he has played 10 season out of 11 for Mumbai Indians.
He won the Purple Cap in the year 2011 after he took the highest wickets (second highest in all-time list) in that edition. He took 28 wickets.
SRH's Bhuvneshwar won his first purple cap of IPL in the year 2016 after picking up a total of 23 wickets in just 17 matches.
Bhuvneshwar grabbed the total of 26 wickets during the 10th edition of IPL which remained as the highest by any bowler in that season.
