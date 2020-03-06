IPL lookback: List of purple cap winners!

Indian Premier League has provided platforms to several young stars to leave their mark in the cricketing world. 'Purple Cap' is awarded to those bowlers who scalp maximum wickets in the particular edition of IPL. 

Here is the list of bowlers, who bowled their way to success and won the prestigious Purple Cap:

Sohail Tanvir wins in 2008

The inaugural season of Indian Premier League was the only season which also featured the Pakistani players. Later on from 2009, the Pakistani players were not allowed to participate in IPL.

Sohail Tanvir picked up 22 wickets from 11 matches and went home with the Purple Cap as he was the leading wicket-taker of that season.

RP Singh in 2009

Rudra Pratap Singh proved his worth in the Deccan Chargers line-up after he became their top bowler during the IPL's 2nd edition in the year 2009. He played the total of 16 matches for his franchise in that season in which he grabbed 23 wickets.

Deccan Chargers went on to win that year's IPL.

Pragyan Ojha in 2010

Pragyan Ojha's powerful display for Deccan Chargers in IPL 2010 brought him into limelight. He became the first spinner to win the 'Purple Cap' after he took 21 wickets.

Lasith Malinga in 2011

Malinga's unplayable yorkers have been a nightmare for every batsmen, his unique bowling action has made him the most lethal bowlers in cricket. Nicknamed 'Slinga', he has played 10 season out of 11 for Mumbai Indians.

He won the Purple Cap in the year 2011 after he took the highest wickets (second highest in all-time list) in that edition. He took 28 wickets.

Morne Morkel in 2012

South African pacer spearhead took 25 wickets in the 2012 IPL edition for Delhi Daredevils. He was given the Purple Cap for taking most wickets.

Dwayne Bravo in the year 2013 and 2015

CSK's Dwayne Bravo holds the all-time record for taking the most wickets in a single IPL season (32 wickets). He also became the first player to become to win two purple caps.

In 2013 he took 32 wickets and in 2015 he took 24 wickets.

Mohit Sharma in 2014

Mohit Sharma ensured that the money invested in him by his franchise did not go in vain as he proved to be the best bowler of CSK in the year 2014.

Mohit picked the total of 23 wickets in 16 matches and emerged as the leading wicket-taker of that season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in 2016 and 2017

SRH's Bhuvneshwar won his first purple cap of IPL in the year 2016 after picking up a total of 23 wickets in just 17 matches.

Bhuvneshwar grabbed the total of 26 wickets during the 10th edition of IPL which remained as the highest by any bowler in that season.

Andrew Tye in 2018

Kings XI Punjab's Andrew Tye picked 24 wickets from his 14 matches which rewarded him with the award of the Purple Cap at the end of the season.

Imran Tahir in 2019

Imran Tahir's wicket celebrations were the highlights of IPL 2019, the South African spinner scalped 26 wickets off 17 matches for Chennai Super Kings. CSK lost to Mumbai Indians in the finals.

