India's major defence scams: Bofors, Barack missiles, AgustaWestland choppers & more

The Bofors scandal rocked Congress in the 1980s as the opposition attacked the government sensing a smoking gun.

Bofors howitzer scam

The Bofors Howitzer guns controversy which began in the 1980s continued to hit the headlines decades later. It all began in 1986 when India signed a $285 million deal with Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of Howitzer guns for the Indian Army.

The deal however snowballed into a major bribery scandal as local Swedish reports claimed Bofors had bribed Indian politicians to secure the deal. The CBI lodged an FIR in 1990 naming the high profile Hinduja brothers for criminal conspiracy.

A CBI chargesheet against Ottavio Quattrocchi, alleged middleman Win Chadda, former defence secretary S K Bhatnagar and Hinduja brothers created a political storm in India.

However, by 2011, a CBI court discharged Quattrocchi. The Italian businessman passed away in 2013. The court had earlier given a clean chit to former PM Rajiv Gandhi. In 2005, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the CBI case on Bofors.

(Photograph:AFP)