Indian villagers cheer for Kamala Harris before US inauguration with prayers, firecrackers and distributing sweets

Thulasendrapuram, a leafy village about 320 km (200 miles) south of the city of Chennai, is where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

Residents of the ancestral Indian village of Kamala Harris cheered before her inauguration as US vice president on Wednesday by offering prayers and setting off firecrackers.

Villagers offer prayers at a Hindu temple for US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach at Chennai.

Harris becomes the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

